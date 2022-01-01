Viola Davis candidly discusses weight gain: 'I don't know what fits anymore!'

Viola Davis has openly discussed her struggles with managing her weight.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night, the Oscar-winning actress spoke about how she has noticed a shift in her body shape ever since turning 56 last August.

"I turn 56, and I don't know what fits anymore," she sighed. "That's when it hit. Everything gets wider, bulgier and here's the thing, I work out."

Viola went on to note that she gets "mad" whenever she decides to weigh herself on the scale.

"I get on the scale. I look at it. I get back off. I get back on. I get off. And then I'll even take a hairpin out of my hair. I'll put it on the side. I get back on. And by that time, I'm mad as hell," the star laughed.

Elsewhere in the chat, Viola confessed drinking during video chat sessions with her friends over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic may have contributed to her weight gain.

"I think it has something to do with those large glasses of liquor I've been drinking during the pandemic," she smiled. "I've been knocking that back."