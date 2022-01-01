Dan Levy injures himself running to the bathroom

Dan Levy sustained injuries while running to the bathroom this week.



The Schitt's Creek actor shared on Instagram on Monday that he hurt himself because he had to "pee so bad".



He posted a selfie with his arm raised, showing grazes along it.



The caption read, "Ever have to pee so bad walking home from dinner that you start to run, then finally get home only to run to the bathroom, slip on the carpet, face plant on the thin rug covering hardwood flooring, bust open both knees, elbows, and forearms before actually making it to the toilet?



"We're doing great, everyone. Wishing you and yours a pleasant evening!"



Celebrities reacted to his accident in the comments, with Sharon Stone writing, "Sadly yes it's not just you, sorry you have a boo boo honey," and The Undoing's Noma Dumezweni posting, "I know of this desperation."