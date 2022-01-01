Restraining order against Ezra Miller dropped

A Hawaiian couple have dropped their request for a temporary restraining order against Ezra Miller.



In late March, the couple filed court documents requesting a temporary restraining order against The Flash star, claiming the actor burst into their bedroom and threatened them. They also accused Miller of stealing their personal belongings, such as a passport and wallet.



However, on Monday, a judge dismissed the restraining order case after the couple requested it, according to court documents obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. Their lawyer William Dean declined to specify why his clients dismissed their petition.



The alleged incident took place mere hours after the Fantastic Beasts actor, who uses they/them pronouns, was released from jail after being charged with harassment and disorderly conduct.



They were arrested at a karaoke bar in Hilo for grabbing a microphone from a woman and lunging at a man playing darts.



In addition to those two incidents, it has now been revealed that police officers were called to a dispute in downtown Hilo in mid-March because Miller was being "uncooperative and refused to leave the area and continued to obstruct the sidewalk".



Hawaii Police Department Assistant Chief Kenneth Quiocho said Tuesday that the 29-year-old was cited for obstructing a highway.



A hearing for the traffic violation and for the disorderly conduct case are both scheduled for 26 April.



Miller's latest film, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, opens in the U.S. on Friday.