Frank Langella under investigation for sexual harassment on set of Netflix series - report

Frank Langella is reportedly under investigation for sexual harassment.



An insider told TMZ the 84-year-old actor has been accused of inappropriate misconduct while filming the Netflix series, The Fall of the House of Usher.



Sources say the harassment claims include making an inappropriate joke with sexual undertones while on set, and touching a female co-star's leg during a performance before jokingly asking her, "Did you like that?"



The Netflix production team has allegedly launched an investigation into the allegations. The source said the probe has not hindered production as Langella was not scheduled to film this week. The Frost/Nixon actor has not been fired or suspended from the project.



Canadian authorities told TMZ they have yet to receive any formal reports involving the actor.



In response to the report, a Netflix spokesperson told TMZ, "We do not comment on active employment matters."



Langella plays the lead character, Roderick Usher, in Mike Flanagan's latest Netflix horror series alongside Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, and Mark Hamill.