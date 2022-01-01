Gillian Anderson hoped Bill Clinton would call after 'intimate' handshake

Gillian Anderson has recalled how she hoped former U.S. President Bill Clinton would call her after an "intimate" handshake.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, The X-Files actress spoke about her performance as Eleanor Roosevelt on the new Showtime drama series, The First Lady.

Host Kimmel asked Anderson whether she had ever met a president, and she discussed the time she met Clinton in 1992.

"I met him when he was running for office the first time. It was a lunch for him at somebody's fancy house in the Hollywood Hills," she remembered. "At the end of his speech, we created a line to meet him. He did the most miraculous thing in the world. You know that thing that he does where he shakes your hand and then he grabs your elbow at the same time? He like holds your arm further up. Slightly intimate little thing, makes eye contact."

Anderson went on to demonstrate Clinton's gesture.

"He moves on to the next person, then he looks back at you," the 53-year-old continued. "I went home, and this was in the days of (the) answering machine, and I literally thought I was going to go home to a message from him. I did, it was that real."

To conclude the story, Anderson revealed that she voted for Clinton in the election.

"I did, even though he didn't call," she laughed.

The First Lady, also starring Viola Davis and Michelle Pfeiffer, begins airing in the U.S. on 17 April.