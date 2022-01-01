Elisabeth Moss was gutted to miss out on starring The Power of the Dog

Elisabeth Moss was gutted to miss out on starring in 'The Power of the Dog'.

The 39-year-old actress was asked by close friend Jane Campion to take on the part of Rose Gordon, which ultimately went to Kirsten Dunst, as she had to drop out due to filming commitments for 'The Handmaid's Tale'.

The 'Invisible Man' star and the director had talked about her portraying the widowed inn owner in the acclaimed Western psychological drama "for years".

She told Empire: "I mean, I'm not gonna lie, I wish… I wish… I wish… I could have done it. Of course.

"It's hard, because I really, really wanted to do it and [director Jane Campion] and I talked about it for a couple of years. But she and I have been very kind to each other in that process, knowing that sometimes these things just don't work out, and it's not really anyone's fault."

Elisabeth admitted she would have been even more disappointed if the part went to an actress she is not a fan of, but she was thrilled for 'Spider-Man' star Kirsten.

She continued: "I was actually so happy that Kirsten was doing it because I respect her so much as an actress.

"I think if that role had gone to somebody that I didn't love, I don't think I would have liked that. And obviously, it's such a beautiful film."

Kirsten, also 39, was nominated for a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for the role.

The 'Her Smell' star is still "desperate" to work with Jane again.

She added: "In the end, I'm happy that it happened the way that it did, but I would say my only desperate desire is to work with Jane again."

Elisabeth previously starred in Jane's TV series 'Top of the Lake'.

Kirsten starred alongside Benedict Cumberbatch (Phil Burbank), Jesse Plemons (George Burbank) and Kodi Smit-McPhee (Phil Burbank) in 'The Power of the Dog'.