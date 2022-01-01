Scarlett Johansson felt 'lonely at times' amid lawsuit against Disney

Scarlett Johansson has admitted she felt "lonely at times" during her legal dispute with Disney.



Last July, the Avengers actress sued the media giant for allegedly breaching her contract by releasing her 2021 movie Black Widow on the Disney+ streaming service at the same time as cinemas. The lawsuit was settled in October and she is currently working on a top-secret project with Marvel, which is owned by Disney.



Discussing the fallout of the lawsuit on theSkimm's 9 to 5ish podcast, Johansson admitted she sometimes felt lonely because she didn't receive public support from many people in the industry.



"It was very surreal, I never imagined it would come to that, mostly because I was so sure in my mind that I'm owed money," she said. "I wasn't uncertain of that. I then had moments where I was so thrown. It was probably scary for a lot of people in the industry to voice their support in a way. There were some people that came out and were wonderful about it - Jamie Lee Curtis was incredible and such a champion - but it did feel lonely at times and that was when the doubt would start to creep in. But then I'd keep coming back to: 'But this is right'."



The Halloween actress praised Johansson for taking legal action when she wrote a piece about the Marvel star for Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2021 in September. With the exception of Elizabeth Olsen, Johansson's Marvel co-stars remained quiet.



The 37-year-old explained that the lawsuit wasn't just for her but for other people in the industry who were less fortunate and had fewer resources to fight such a legal battle.



"I knew that I had to keep pushing forward with it because it would change the way that this is dealt with. That nobody would have to deal with it in the way that I had to deal with it and I felt I could withstand it... This is worth it," she shared.