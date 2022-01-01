Amy Schumer received death threats over Kirsten Dunst joke at 2022 Oscars

Amy Schumer received death threats over a joke she made about Kirsten Dunst at the 2022 Academy Awards.

At one point during the event on 27 March, the ceremony co-host walked through the audience and made a joke about seat fillers, who occupy seats when the stars go to the bathroom. When she got to Kirsten and her partner Jesse Plemons, Amy jokingly pretended the actress was a seat filler and asked her to vacate her seat so she could interview Jesse.

Later on, Amy clarified that Kirsten was "in on" the choreographed bit, and in an interview with The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, the Trainwreck actress revealed that Secret Service officials reached out to make sure she was OK after she got death threats about it.

"I got death threats. The Secret Service reached out to me. They were so bad," she commented. "I'm like, 'Oh, I think you have the wrong number. This is Amy, not Will,' ... Not that I want Will to get death threats (but) the misogyny is unbelievable.

"They (the trolls) were like, 'Who do you think you are to disrespect Kirsten Dunst like that?' The secret service (and the) LAPD, because they (the threats) were that serious."

Elsewhere in the chat, Amy revealed that she also asked Venus and Serena Williams for approval on one specific joke about King Richard, the biopic about their father Richard Williams.

"To be honest, I did reach out to the people I was going to joke about (beforehand) to make sure it was okay with them because I've been burned too many times and I didn't want the camera to cut to someone looking sad," the 40-year-old explained. "So, I told the Williams sisters, I told Will (Smith), I told Leo (Leonardo DiCaprio)."

Amy also shared that she was surprised Leonardo was fine with her joking about his history of dating younger women.

"He said 'Go ahead,'" she recalled. "They don't care, and his girlfriend (Camila Morrone) is the s**t."