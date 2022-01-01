Frank Langella axed from Netflix TV series following misconduct investigation

Frank Langella has reportedly been fired from the Netflix series The Fall of the House of Usher following an investigation into alleged inappropriate misconduct.



Editors at TMZ reported earlier this week that the Frost/Nixon actor was under investigation by the Netflix production team for alleged sexual harassment.



According to Deadline, the investigation has now been completed and it was determined that the 84-year-old had been involved in unacceptable conduct on set. As a result, he has been let go from the series and his lead role of Roderick Usher will be recast.



Director Mike Flanagan, who is well-known for the Netflix horror shows The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, was about halfway through production on the series, which began filming in late January.



Deadline reports that scenes already filmed by Langella will be reshot. Scenes not involving Roderick Usher will continue to be filmed until a replacement is found.



The investigation has not immediately impacted the production as Langella had not been scheduled to work this week.



Sources told TMZ that the veteran actor made an inappropriate joke with sexual undertones while on set, and touched a female co-star's leg during a performance before jokingly asking her, "Did you like that?"



Netflix representatives declined to comment on the report.



The Fall of the House of Usher, an eight-part horror series, also stars Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, and Mark Hamill.