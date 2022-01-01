David Cronenberg and James Gray's movies to compete at 2022 Cannes Film Festival

The latest films by David Cronenberg, James Gray and Claire Denis will compete at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival next month.



Cannes President Pierre Lescure and Artistic Director Thierry Frémaux unveiled the official selection for the 75th edition of the film extravaganza at a press conference in Paris on Thursday.



Films competing for the coveted Palme d'Or include Cronenberg's body horror Crimes of the Future, starring Kristen Stewart, Léa Seydoux, and Viggo Mortensen.



The sci-fi thriller marks The Fly director's first film since 2014's Maps to the Stars, which also premiered on the Croisette.



Crimes of the Future, which hits U.S. cinemas in June, is expected to cause controversy during its debut. One anonymous person who had seen the film told i-D, "The last twenty minutes are a very tough sit. I expect walk-outs, faintings, and real panic attacks... No hyperbole, I promise."



Other notable titles in competition include Gray's coming-of-age tale Armageddon Time, starring Anne Hathaway, Anthony Hopkins, and Jeremy Strong; Denis' The Stars at Noon, starring Margaret Qualley; Kelly Reichardt's Showing Up, starring Michelle Williams; Park Chan-wook's Decision to Leave, and 2018 Palme d'Or winner Hirokazu Kore-eda's new movie Broker.



This year's festival will open with Michel Hazanavicius' zombie comedy Z in an out-of-competition slot. Other big movies premiering out of competition include Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick, Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks, and George Miller's Three Thousand Years of Longing, starring Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton.



The 2022 Cannes Film Festival runs from 17 to 28 May. Members of the jury will be announced in the coming weeks.