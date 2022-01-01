Tiffany Haddish pleased she 'looked good' in DUI mugshot

Tiffany Haddish was pleased she still looked "cute" in her driving under the influence (DUI) mugshot.



The Girls Trip actress was arrested and booked for DUI in Peachtree City, Georgia back in January.



Reflecting on the incident during her opener as guest-host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, Tiffany joked that she was actually happy with her appearance in the mugshot.



"Since I've been single, I've been praying to God to send me a man, and in January he went ahead and sent me four... in uniform. They were the police, the police officers," she joked. "They got good benefits and everything so I can't even be mad. And yes, I did get charged with a DUI, which stands for Dumb Unfortunate Incidents."



Tiffany then showed her mugshot, in which she is seen smiling, to the audience.



"Still cute. Looking good. I'm gonna go ahead and turn that into an NFT. Gotta get paid," the 42-year-old laughed, adding that she was unsuccessful in getting hold of the body cam footage. "I tried to get the body cam footage, but they wouldn't give it to me. This is true. I even had Ellen call and they still said no. Listen, if they won't give it to a rich white lady, nobody is going to get it.'"