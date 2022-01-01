Michelle Yeoh thrilled to give 'loud voice' to Asian women in new movie

Michelle Yeoh was excited to be able to play a superhero in Everything Everywhere All at Once.



In the new movie, the actress plays Chinese-American woman Evelyn Wang, who discovers that she must connect with versions of herself from different parallel universes.



Reflecting on the script during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night, Michelle noted that she was thrilled to give the character a "loud voice".



"I was really blown away by the fact that the superhero was this ordinary, ageing, Asian immigrant woman. I hadn't read a script like that (before)," she shared. "I was so impressed by the fact that they are giving such a voice to this woman. I mean, we pass this mother, auntie, grandmother, going to the supermarket or in Chinatown every day. And we would never notice them because they are fixated on just going home, cooking for their family, and doing the things for their children or their husbands. So, it was wonderful that I had the opportunity to give this woman a loud voice and let her be a superhero."



Everything Everywhere All at Once, also starring Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, and Jamie Lee Curtis, is now showing in U.S. cinemas.