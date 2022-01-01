John Travolta honours late son with birthday tribute

John Travolta honoured his late son Jett on what would have been his 30th birthday on Wednesday.



The Pulp Fiction star took to Instagram to remember his late child on what would have been a milestone birthday. Jett died in January 2009 while on vacation in the Bahamas. He was 17.



"My dearest Jetty, I miss you more than words can say," John wrote, captioning a black-and-white photo of himself and Jett as a child. "I think about you every day. Happy birthday. Love, Dad."



John also posted birthday tributes this time last year and in 2020. Before his wife Kelly Preston died in the summer of 2020, she also shared birthday tributes on Instagram for their late son.



John and Kelly also share 22-year-old daughter Ella and 11-year-old son Benjamin.