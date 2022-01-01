Jennifer Garner dedicates emotional message to children ahead of 50th birthday

Jennifer Garner penned an emotional message about her children ahead of her 50th birthday on Saturday.



On Friday night, the 13 Going on 30 actress took to her Instagram Stories to post a video of two sea otters hugging.



In the accompanying caption, Jennifer added a sweet note dedicated to her three kids - Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and 10-year-old Samuel - whom she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck.



"On the eve of a new decade, there is no doubt that the center of my gratitude stems from the health, humor, challenge, wisdom, silliness, patience, cozy-ness, strength, intelligence, kindness, frustration and adorable-ness of my kids," she wrote. "I can't believe I get to know them and hold their hands through life, and I am prayerfully grateful for each of them in mine."



Amidst the celebrations over the weekend, Jennifer's children reportedly met her boyfriend, John Miller, for the first time.



"Lots of kids and family were invited, including John's kids, his parents, his brother and his (brother's) wife," an insider told Us Weekly, describing the meeting as "casual and easy".



Jennifer and John first started dating in 2018 but broke up two years later. However, the pair has been spotted in public together a number of times over the past six months.