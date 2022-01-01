Elon Musk claims he doesn't own a house

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, has claimed he doesn’t own a home.



In a video interview with TED’s Chris Anderson, the billionaire tech giant explained that he doesn’t currently own a house and regularly relies on friends to offer him a place to stay.



“I don’t even own a place right now, I’m literally staying at friends’ places,” he said. “If I travel to the Bay Area, which is where most of Tesla’s engineering is, I basically rotate through friends’ spare bedrooms.”



Last June, Elon wrote on Twitter that his only residence was a $50,000 rental from SpaceX in Texas, though indicated that he also had owned an “events house”.



“My primary home is literally a ~$50k house in Boca Chica/ Starbase that I rent from SpaceX. It’s kinda awesome though,” he posted. “Only house I own is the events house in the Bay Area. If I sold it, the house would see less use, unless bought by a big family, which might happen someday.”