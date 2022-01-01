Chanel Iman goes Instagram official with new boyfriend

Chanel Iman has confirmed she is dating Davon Godchaux.

The model took to Instagram on Monday to post a photo of herself and the American football star cuddling at fashion brand Revolve's event held at the Coachella music festival in Indio, California over the weekend.

Chanel, 31, simply captioned her post with a red heart emoji, though Davon, 27, added the message, "I love you," in the comments section.

The sportsman also reposted the snaps on his own Instagram page and added, "Mines."

It's unclear how long they've been dating.

Chanel announced she had split from her husband Sterling Shepard in January, after nearly four years of marriage.

The former couple shares daughters Cali, three, and Cassie, two.