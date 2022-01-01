Diane Kruger 'almost hit a few' photographers for taking pictures of daughter

Diane Kruger has admitted to almost hitting "a few" paparazzi when they tried to take photographs of her child.



The 355 actress revealed in an interview with The Sunday Times that gets very protective when she spots a photographer while out and about her three-year-old child, whose name has not been revealed.



"I f**king hate it and it's driving me nuts," Kruger declared. "When I'm with my kid and they take pictures of her I've almost hit a few of them. If I see them and they're brave enough to not walk away, 100 per cent I'm that crazy lady who yells across the street."



The 45-year-old and her partner Norman Reedus welcomed their first child together in November 2018. They have never shared her name and always obscure her face in social media snaps.



In 2019, she made an emotional plea for her child's privacy on Instagram after she was tagged in paparazzi photos with the tot. She urged photographers to "allow her to grow up in privacy and safety" and asked her fans not to repost the images.



During the interview, Kruger gave rare comments about her daughter, saying, "Oh my gosh, she's so sweet. I got really lucky. She's obsessed with Mulan. She's taking martial arts to be like Mulan. All she wants to do is go to China."



She also revealed that The Walking Dead star and their child once "got mani-pedis together" and it was "so cute".



Kruger began dating Reedus in 2016. He shares an adult son with supermodel Helena Christensen.