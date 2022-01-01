Prince Harry wanted to make sure Queen Elizabeth II was 'protected' during recent visit

Prince Harry has revealed he wanted to ensure his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II was "protected" when he visited her last week.



In a new interview with Hota Kotb for Today, the Duke of Sussex gave new details about his pre-Invictus Games visit to his grandmother on Thursday.



"I'm just making sure that she's, you know, protected and got the right people around her," he said in a preview.



Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's visit to the Queen marks the first time they've both travelled to the U.K. since they stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and moved to America.



"Being with her, it was great. It was just so nice to see her, you know?" the royal continued. "She's on great form, and she's always got a great sense of humour with me... Both Meghan and I had tea with her. So it was really nice to catch up with her."



He added that the monarch "always says" he makes her laugh, and when asked if he did so this time, the Duke responded, "Yeah, I did!"



However, the visit does not signify a permanent return to the U.K. anytime soon as Harry feels at home in California.



"You know, home - home for me, now, is, you know, for the time being, it's in the States. And it feels that way as well. We've been welcomed with open arms, and it's got such a great community up in Santa Barbara," he said.



The interview, conducted at the Invictus Games in the Netherlands, will be released in full on Wednesday.