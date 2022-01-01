Rachel Zegler found questions about Ansel Elgort allegations to be a 'real gut punch'

Rachel Zegler was "wildly disappointed" to be asked about allegations of sexual misconduct against Ansel Elgort while they were promoting West Side Story.

In an interview for the May 2022 issue of ELLE magazine, the actress recalled what it was like to be queried about her co-star's alleged behaviour while promoting the Steven Spielberg musical, "even though the person in question was present".

Elgort was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 2014, when she was 17 and he was 20. He has denied the allegation and maintained that he had a "brief, legal, and entirely consensual relationship" with the accuser.

"It was a real gut punch, honestly," said Zegler of being asked about the allegations. "I reverted back to this brain space I was in (back in) June of 2020, when the accusation surfaced."

The rising star went on to note that her mental health was impacted by the situation, and she was confused as to why she was caught up in the headlines, as it had nothing to do with her.

"I was sitting there having just turned 19, on the precipice of what was promised to be the biggest moment in my life, and was being held accountable (by the public) for accusations that not only had nothing to do with me but were made about a situation that was said to have occurred (five) years prior to when I had met and worked with this person," the 20-year-old continued. "With no thought to the fact that I was also 17 when I met this person, 17 when I worked with them, 17 and 18 when I had to do love scenes."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Zegler noted that she was "devastated" throughout the entire press tour, but is ready to move on.

"(There is) inherent discomfort that comes with that realisation that there are tonnes of people who think that you have to answer for the actions of an adult male who can speak for himself. It is so wildly disappointing at every turn, no matter how you slice it," she added, before concluding: "I really don't have anything to do with this conversation, and I'm looking forward to moving past it."