Joe Alwyn addresses Taylor Swift engagement rumours

Joe Alwyn has discussed rumours suggesting he is engaged to Taylor Swift.

In an interview for WSJ. Magazine published on Wednesday, the British star addressed the speculation that he is set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend.

"If I had a pound for every time I think I've been told I've been engaged, then I'd have a lot of pound coins," he commented, declining to confirm or deny the gossip. "I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn't say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn't say."

Joe and Taylor have remained tight-lipped about their relationship ever since they started dating in 2016.

In addition, the Harriet actor indicated that he will always be discreet about his relationship status.

"We live in a culture that people expect so much to be given," the 31-year-old continued. "So that if you're not posting all the time about what you're doing, how you're spending a day or how you made a breakfast, does that make you a recluse?"