Film producers fined over gun safety failures on set of Rust

The producers of Rust have been fined over firearm safety failures on the set of the film.

Production on the project was suspended indefinitely last October after a tragic incident in which cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died after a prop gun used by actor Alec Baldwin fired during rehearsal. Director Joel Souza was also injured.

On Wednesday, officials from New Mexico's Occupational Health and Safety Bureau announced that producers at Rust Movie Productions must pay nearly $137,000 (£105,000) in relation to the violation of industry protocols.

These violations include the failure to address a shotgun being left unattended on two occasions and that there was no process to ensure no live rounds of ammunition were left on set.

"What we had, based on our investigators' findings, was a set of obvious hazards to employees regarding the use of firearms and management's failure to act upon those obvious hazards," Bob Genoway, bureau chief for occupational safety, said in a statement to The Associated Press.

Representatives for Alec and Rust Movie Productions have not yet commented on the fine and report.

The actor has consistently maintained his innocence and recently said he feels "very hopeful" that he won't be held criminally responsible for the fatal shooting.