Production suspended on Aziz Ansari's directorial debut Being Mortal

Production has reportedly been suspended on Aziz Ansari's feature directorial debut Being Mortal.



Executives at Searchlight Pictures sent a letter to the cast and crew of the movie on Wednesday informing them that production has been suspended following an investigation into a complaint.



"We know you are all concerned about the recent delays in production and want to give you an update," reads the letter, obtained by Deadline. "Late last week, we were made aware of a complaint, and we immediately looked into it. After reviewing the circumstances, it has been decided that production cannot continue at this time.



"We are truly grateful to all of you for everything you've put into this project. Our hope is to resume production and are working with Aziz and Youree (Henley) to figure out that timing."



Details about the complaint at the centre of the suspension remain unclear. Insiders told Deadline that the delay isn't related to Covid-19, while other sources told the publication that the complaint was not made against Ansari. The Parks and Recreation star and his production partner Henley are reportedly working with studio executives to figure out their next steps.



Being Mortal stars Ansari, Bill Murray, and Seth Rogen. Ansari is directing from a script he wrote based on Atul Gawande's non-fiction book Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End.



Filming began on 28 March and the project was reportedly halfway through production when it was halted earlier this week.



It is unknown if the suspension will affect the film's 2023 release date.