NeNe Leakes files lawsuit against The Real Housewives of Atlanta producers

NeNe Leakes is suing the team behind her former show The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Lawyers for the TV personality, real name Linnethia Monique Leakes, filed a lawsuit at a court in Atlanta on Wednesday. Executive producer Andy Cohen is among those named in the complaint, along with TV network Bravo, NBCUniversal and the show’s production companies True Entertainment and Truly Original.

In documents obtained by Associated Press, Leakes alleged that she was subjected to racist remarks by fellow reality TV star Kim Zolciak-Biermann during the filming of seasons one to 12 between 2008 and 2020.

"From the day the series began filming, NeNe was the target of systemic racism from co-star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, which was tolerated by Bravo executive producer Andy Cohen and other executives," her lawyer David deRubertis said in a statement.

Leakes made numerous allegations against Zolciak-Biermann in the lawsuit, and claimed the 43-year-old "perpetuated an offensive stereotype about African-Americans" when she responded to an invitation to a barbeque during the first season by commenting, "I don't want to sit around with NeNe and eat chicken".

In addition, Leakes alleged Zolciak-Biermann used the N-word during a fight the following year, and also made "racially offensive and stereotypical" comments related to the home of fellow star Kandi Burruss.

The 54-year-old also insisted she complained to producers about her co-star's alleged behaviour, but nothing changed, leading her to depart the programme.

Representatives for the production companies, networks, Cohen, and Zolciak-Biermann have not yet responded to the allegations.