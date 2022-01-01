Mike Tyson repeatedly punches passenger on flight - report

Mike Tyson reportedly punched a fellow passenger during a flight on Wednesday night.

In video footage obtained by TMZ, the former professional boxer is seen leaning over the back of his seat and punching the man in a "flurry of blows" while waiting on a Jet Blue flight scheduled to depart from San Francisco International Airport to Florida.

A voice is overheard saying, "My boy just got beat up by Mike Tyson' and that the passenger was, "Trying to ask for an autograph."

Close-up footage of the man showed some blood on the side of his head, and he apparently received medical attention shortly after.

According to a spokesperson for Tyson, the passenger had been "harassing" him.

"Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat," they stated.

Representatives for the airline and the San Francisco Police Department have not yet commented on the incident.