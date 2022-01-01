NEWS

Mike Tyson repeatedly punches passenger on flight - report

3 h
Newsdesk

Share with:

Mike Tyson reportedly punched a fellow passenger during a flight on Wednesday night.

In video footage obtained by TMZ, the former professional boxer is seen leaning over the back of his seat and punching the man in a "flurry of blows" while waiting on a Jet Blue flight scheduled to depart from San Francisco International Airport to Florida.

A voice is overheard saying, "My boy just got beat up by Mike Tyson' and that the passenger was, "Trying to ask for an autograph."

Close-up footage of the man showed some blood on the side of his head, and he apparently received medical attention shortly after.

According to a spokesperson for Tyson, the passenger had been "harassing" him.

"Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat," they stated.

Representatives for the airline and the San Francisco Police Department have not yet commented on the incident.

LATEST NEWS