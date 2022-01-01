Nicolas Cage once considered buying crystal-filled bat cave

Nicolas Cage once contemplated buying a crystal-filled "bat cave" in North Dakota.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night, host Jimmy asked The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent actor whether it was true that he owned a cave.

In response, Nicolas revealed that he briefly considered the idea while filming one of the National Treasure adventure films.

"I had an interest in exploring all the elements. I got a certificate on the Great Barrier Reef. I explored the element of water. Air, I didn't really get as far as I wanted to, I wanted to be a hang glider but it didn't happen. Fire, I felt like Ghost Rider I had explored the element of fire," he said. "Then, I wanted to explore earth, and I thought, 'I want to start spelunking, I want to start exploring caves.'"

One day, Nicolas heard there was a cave up for sale in the remote Black Hills of North Dakota, and couldn't resist checking it out.

"It was beautiful. There are all these stalactites and (these) milky quartz-like crystalline walls," the 58-year-old recalled. "At the time, I was married and I thought I wanted to be (in it). It looked like Nigori sake, unfiltered sake. I thought, 'I want to buy this and just go down to the bottom of the cave and get totally naked with my wife and drink in the bottom of the cave, in the earth."

However, Nicolas didn't end up buying the cave.

"Needless to say, I didn't buy the cave, it didn't happen," he laughed. "And there were no bats in the cave."