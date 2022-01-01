Nicolas Cage gave up gambling after 'magical' night in the Bahamas

Nicolas Cage vowed to never gamble again after experiencing a "magical" night in the Bahamas.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night, host Jimmy asked the Face/Off actor whether he visits the casinos often now that he lives in Las Vegas.

Nicolas explained that he has never been tempted to gamble ever since he won $20,000 (£15,000) playing roulette at the Atlantis resort in the Caribbean nation.

"(I won the money) in about a half-hour and I was in the Bahamas. Do you ever have one of those nights where you feel like the mojo is with you and you knew you could just do nothing wrong? Everything was going to go your way?" he smiled. "Every number I chose, and I often would choose the same number, it kept winning. Even the woman who was spinning the balls said, 'Nothing sweeter than a repeater'... I said, 'This is magic.' I did it, it happened."

But rather than keeping the cash, Nicolas donated it all to local orphans.

"The next day, I said, 'This is so special, I'm going to go (and gift it).' I found an orphanage. I went across Nassau Harbour. I met all the children and I said to the headmistress, 'This is for you.' And put $20,000 cash in her hand and I never gambled again because it would have ruined the magic of that night. I ended it on a win," the 58-year-old smiled.