Dungeons and Dragons movie title revealed

The title for the new 'Dungeons and Dragons' movie has been revealed.

Chris Pine and 'Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page will co-star in the movie, which is set for release on March 3, 2023, and the name of the film 'Dungeons Dragons: Honor Among Thieves', has just been revealed on its social media accounts.

Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley's film is based on the fantasy game of the same name and Chris, 41, previously described it as a mixture of 'Game of Thrones' and 'The Princess Bride'.

He said: "Oh man. Well, what I will say is we had a hell of a fun time making it. There was a lot of laughs.

"The way that I've been describing it, it's like 'Game of Thrones' mixed with a little 'Princess Bride', just a smidge of 'Holy Grail'; it's somewhere in that ballpark.

"It's a lot of fun. It's got a lot of thrills. It's poppy, it's eighties heartfelt, there's a bit of 'Goonies' in there."

The 'Star Trek' actor's role in the flick – which is also set to star Michelle Rodriguez and Hugh Grant – is yet to be disclosed but Chris said his alter ego is the "ultimate party planner".

He said: "My character, he's the ultimate party planner. I think he's going to be really good. I mean, who f****** knows, but I think we got a good shot and Jon and John are killer guys.

"They know comedy and they know heart and we had a great cast and we had a good time making it. And that's all you can ask for."