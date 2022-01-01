Bob Odenkirk to star in dramedy series Straight Man

Bob Odenkirk has found his next TV show after finishing production on Better Call Saul.



The actor is set to front Straight Man, with a series order confirmed days after the premiere of Better Call Saul's sixth and final season.



Adapted from Richard Russo's novel of the same name, Straight Man will follow Odenkirk's character William Henry Devereaux, Jr., the unlikely chairman of the English department in a badly underfunded college in the Pennsylvania rust belt.



William will contend with a midlife crisis, a mangled nose, his philandering father, the dereliction of his youthful promise, and the ominous failure of certain vital body functions.



"I have loved the mix of comedy and drama in Better Call Saul, and this is another story with a unique dynamic, and the kind of closely observed character writing and exploration that AMC has become the touchstone for. It's going to be fun to play and watch," Odenkirk said in the announcement, reports multiple outlets.



Straight Man showrunners, producers and co-writers Aaron Zelman and Paul Lieberstein added in a statement, "We're so excited to work with Bob. We don't know another actor who can give you three different emotions on his face at the same time, in a reaction shot."



Straight Man, consisting of eight one-hour episodes, is set to launch on AMC next year.