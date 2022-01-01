Allegra Gucci blasts House of Gucci

Allegra Gucci has slammed 'House of Gucci' for being inaccurate and insulting.

The movie tells the tale of the famous fashion family and how the 41-year-old artist's mother, Patricia Reggiani ordered the murder of her ex-husband, Allegra's father Maurizio Gucci, in 1995, and the 41-year-old artist is unimpressed by the "terrible" film, which she claimed is "full of mistakes and cliches".

Allegra is upset the film depicted the Gucci family members as clownish and sleazy when they were "fascinating, elegant, and charming people".

She added to The Times newspaper: "It also gave a poor image of Italians, particularly with the unnecessary references to the mafia.”

Allegra has also written a book, 'The End of the Games', in which she criticised the depiction of her family as "streotypical Italo-American gangsters", and slammed the "false" portrayal of her great-uncle, Aldo Gucci, who was played by Al Pacino.

She wrote: “Aldo was a very intelligent man and a real gentleman”.

While her grandfather, Ferdinando Reggiani, was “an elegant man who only wore silk shirts,” she felt he was “depicted as almost a mafioso; a truck driver in a vest.”

Allegra felt her father was unfairly painted as a "fool" and a "slave" to her mother's charms, and that Adam Driver had portrayed a version of Maurizio "who never existed".

The artist recalled the "very painful" ending of her parents' marriage when she was 14 and blamed brain surgery her mother underwent in 1992 for changing her personalitity.

But she and Patricia - who served 18 years behind bars for her role in Maurizio's death - have a "difficult" relationship these days.

She added: “She has said, ‘I did it for you and your sister’, but that is not fair, she did it for herself, and because she was out of her mind.”

Allegra initially hinted at legal action over the movie but has turned to art and is producing NFTs under the pseudonym Grosky to express her feelings, creating a series of digital pieces inspired by the film, which she has rebranded as 'Abuse of Gucci'.

She said: "I have more lawyers than friends and this is about my soul and principle, not money."

Director Sir Ridley Scott has defended his portrayal of the family.

He said: "You have to remember that one Gucci was murdered and another went to jail for tax evasion. As soon as you do that, you become part of the public domain.”