Michelle Pfeiffer won't play a real person onscreen again

Michelle Pfeiffer has no desire to portray a real person onscreen ever again.



The actress is no stranger to playing characters inspired by real people, having starred as teacher LouAnne Johnson in the 1995 film Dangerous Minds.



But during a panel interview for Entertainment Weekly's Around the Table series, Michelle insisted that her role as U.S. First Lady Betty Ford in the new TV series The First Lady will be the last time she takes on such a commitment.



"I said I would never do it again. It's just, it's very, very weighty. And it's with you all the time," she said. "Every choice you make, and you just want to honour the person that you're playing and you want to be as authentic as possible, knowing that there will be times where you're not and you can't be. I'm never doing it again."



However, Michelle emphasised that she was proud to play Betty in the project and to shine a light on many of her charitable endeavours.



Elsewhere in the discussion, the star revealed that she carried around three scripts during the shoot.



"I had my one script that had all of my notes. And then, I had my other script that I would constantly revise with the new changes that came along. And then I had another one for something... I don't remember what it was for," the 63-year-old smiled. "It was an outline of the time breakdown and the scene numbers so that I had a quick reference."



The First Lady, also starring Viola Davis and Gillian Anderson, is now airing on Showtime.