Thandiwe Newton pictured kissing musician Lonr. amid Ol Parker split speculation

Thandiwe Newton has been spotted locking lips with musician Lonr. amid reports suggesting she has split from her husband Ol Parker.



The Westworld actress was photographed kissing the Los Angeles musician, real name Elijah Dias, while they were out and about shopping in Malibu, California on Saturday.



In the snaps, published by Mail Online on Sunday, Lonr. has his arm wrapped around Thandiwe's shoulders and she holds his hand while they walk to the shops in casual clothes. She was also spotted kissing his hand.



The photographs seemingly confirm recent reports suggesting that the 49-year-old actress has grown close to the young musician, who is said to be in his early twenties, following her split from the writer/director.



Neither Thandiwe nor the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again filmmaker has commented on the split speculation. However, he was seen without his wedding band last week and she wasn't wearing hers on Saturday.



After he was linked to the Crash star last week, Lonr. told the New York Post, "From the relatively short time I've been fortunate to spend with her, I know Thandiwe and Oliver care deeply about the welfare of their children. That's all I care about right now."



Thandiwe married Ol in 1998 and they share three children - daughters Ripley, 21, and Nico, 17, and son Booker, eight.



The speculation about their marriage began earlier this month when Thandiwe dropped out of filming Magic Mike’s Last Dance shortly after production began. A spokesperson for Warner Bros. said the actress stepped away from the project "to deal with family matters" and she has subsequently been replaced by Salma Hayek.