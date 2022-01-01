Jonah Hill 'floored' by sister Beanie Feldstein's performance in Funny Girl revival

Jonah Hill was "floored" by his sister Beanie Feldstein's performance in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl on Sunday.

The Booksmart actress took to the stage as Fanny Brice for the revival's opening night, and her brother, Superbad star Jonah, was blown away by his sibling's leading performance.

Sharing a picture of Beanie dressed as Fanny for her third birthday party, he wrote on Instagram after the show, "I watched my sister @beaniefeldstein absolutely radiate off the stage tonight in @funnygirlbwy. I remember the day she was dressed like this and heard this little miniature human sing these songs her whole life.

"Im obviously proud as her older brother, but what I saw her do tonight surpassed siblinghood or pride. Her talent caused me to cheer from the depths of my heart. Im floored. I love you @beaniefeldstein and I’m in awe of you and the talent you possess (sic)."

While Jonah was impressed by the musical, the critical response has been decidedly mixed, with some reviewers comparing her vocal talents unfavourably to Funny Girl's original leading lady Barbra Streisand.

The revival marks the first time Funny Girl has been on Broadway since its original run between 1964 and 1967. The new production, also starring Ramin Karimloo and Jane Lynch, is now playing at the August Wilson Theatre in New York.