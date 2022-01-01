Jameela Jamil quits Twitter after Elon Musk buys social network

Jameela Jamil announced her departure from Twitter on Monday in response to Elon Musk buying the platform.



The Tesla founder, who is the wealthiest person in the world, entered into a deal with shareholders to acquire the social network company on Monday. The entrepreneur, who has agreed to buy the site for $44 billion, vowed to make free speech a priority.



Following the announcement, The Good Place star left two final tweets expressing how she felt about the billionaire's takeover.



"One good thing about Elon buying Twitter is that I will *FINALLY* leave and stop being a complete menace to society on here. So it's win-win for you all really," she wrote, adding a laughing emoji.



In another post, Jameela added four pictures of her dog, Barold, with the caption, "Ah he got twitter. I would like this to be my what lies here as my last tweet. Just really *any* excuse to show pics of Barold (sic).



"I fear this free speech bid is going to help this hell platform reach its final form of totally lawless hate, bigotry, and misogyny. Best of luck."



Jameela's Twitter account has not yet been deleted.