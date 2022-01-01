Cary Elwes 'recovering well' after snake bite

Cary Elwes is "recovering well" after being bitten by a snake.



The Princess Bride star confirmed on Instagram on Monday that he was bitten by a rattlesnake as he shared a photograph of his injured finger.



"Bit not by a ROUS but a rattlesnake," he wrote in the caption, referring to the Rodents Of Unusual Size in The Princess Bride. "Grateful to the staff of Malibu Urgent Care, LA County Fire Dept. and the staff and medical professionals at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center for their great care. Am recovering well thanks to all these wonderful folks."



TMZ previously reported that the Saw actor was bitten near his California home and airlifted to the Medical Center requiring "immediate medical attention".



Cary's Indiscretion co-stars Mira Sorvino and Katherine McNamara commented on his post, with Mira writing, "Oh my that looks terribly painful!! I hope you are ok!!!" and Katherine adding, "Oh my goodness! Glad you're okay!"



Meanwhile, Back to the Future star Lea Thompson wrote, "Oh dear. Omg. How???? Please tell so as not to happen to me!!! Get welll soo friend (sic)," and Fast and Furious actress Nathalie Emmanuel posted, "Ouch! Take care Cary!! Wishing you a speedy recovery."