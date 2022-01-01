Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon welcome first child

Allison Williams has reportedly welcomed her first child with partner Alexander Dreymon.



The Girls actress and The Last Kingdom actor, who have been dating since 2019, reportedly became parents to a son named Arlo during the winter, multiple sources confirmed to People.



The stars were reportedly spotted on vacation in the Bahamas with their son and Allison's father, newsman Brian Williams. The 34-year-old also appeared to be wearing an engagement ring during the outing.



"They seemed to be very happy and very much in love," the insider said. "They are both private people individually, and they made the decision to keep this happy news to just a small circle of family and friends. But they're over the moon."



Allison and Alexander met on the set of the 2020 survival thriller Horizon Line and have been dating since late 2019.



The Get Out star was previously married to Facebook executive Ricky Van Veen between 2015 and 2019. He tied the knot with Chelsea Clinton's business partner, Caroline Kassie, in July last year.



Representatives for Allison and Alexander declined to comment on the report.