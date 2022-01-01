Ewan McGregor weds Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead reportedly married over the weekend.



A source told People that the couple tied the knot in front of a small group of friends and family during a low-key outdoor service.



"It was a small wedding for family and close friends," the source said. "They had an outdoor ceremony. It was lovely and joyful. The menu was farm-to-table. They are an adorable couple. They are pretty low-key and like their canyon life. They often hike and go to the beach."



The Moulin Rouge! star met the Birds of Prey actress on the set of the TV show Fargo in late 2016. They subsequently split up with their respective partners - Winstead parted ways with filmmaker Riley Stearns after seven years of marriage in May 2017 and McGregor separated from Eve Mavrakis, his wife of 22 years, around the same time and filed for divorce in January 2018.



They welcomed their first child together, a son named Laurie, in June 2021. He also shares four daughters - Clara, Esther, Jamyan, and Anouk - with Mavrakis.



When he won the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Emmy for Halston in September, he gave a shout out to his loved ones, saying, "Mary, I love you so much. I'm gonna take this home and show it to our new little boy, Laurie. And to my beautiful girls, who I know are watching, Clara, Esther, Jamyan and Anouk, hello to you too. Thank you very much everybody!"



The notoriously private couple has yet to comment on the marriage report.