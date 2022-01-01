Johnny Depp 'confused' by Amber Heard meeting request after she filed restraining order

Johnny Depp recalled in court on Monday how he was "confused" by a request for a meeting with Amber Heard after she filed a restraining order against him.



The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is suing his ex-wife for $50 million (£38 million) over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she described herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse". In addition, the Aquaman actress is countersuing Depp for $100 million (£77 million), claiming his former lawyer defamed her by rejecting the abuse claims. They were married between 2015 and 2016.



While taking the stand at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia on Monday, Depp alleged Heard asked to meet with him in San Francisco not long after she filed for divorce in May 2016 and obtained a temporary restraining order against him.



"I was quite confused as to why I had been summoned to her at that point since all the news was just about the fact that I had allegedly done all these horrible things to her. So, I was talked into going there and met with her in hopes that she would retract her lies that the world was now fed. In no way was she ready to do that," he testified.



Depp went on to claim that he decided he "couldn't take it anymore" at that point, and begged her to cut him with a knife.



"I don't know what she was after, so I had a knife in my pocket and I just took the knife out and said, 'Here - cut me, that's what you want to do. Ultimately, you've taken everything. You want my blood? Take it. Have my blood.' And then she said, 'No, no' and then I said, 'Look, if you're not going to take it and you want it, I know you want it - that's all I've got left - take it.' If she wasn't going to do it, I would've done it because that's psychologically, emotionally where I was. I was at the end, I was broken," the 58-year-old said.



Depp has now concluded his testimony, and Heard is expected to take to the witness stand later in the trial.