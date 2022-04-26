Margot Robbie's Barbie to be released in summer 2023

Margot Robbie's 'Barbie' movie will be released in summer 2023.

Warner Bros. confirmed that the picture will launch in cinemas on July 21, 2023 at CinemaCon on Tuesday (26.04.22) evening.

The movie will feature Margot as the titular doll and she leads an all-star cast that includes Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera and Will Ferrell.

Greta Gerwig has directed the flick and has penned the script with Noah Baumbach. Production has already started on the movie.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but insiders have suggested that there is a meta aspect to the story. Ferrell is said to be playing the CEO of a toy company that may or may not be Mattel.

As well as acting, Margot is producing the project via her LuckyChap banner with her husband Tom Ackerley. Mattel Films' Robbie Brenner and the 'Paddington' producer David Heyman are also involved in the production.

Margot has long been attached to play Barbie on the big screen and promised that the movie will be very different to what people are expecting.

The 31-year-old actress said: "Something like Barbie where the IP, the name itself, people immediately have an idea of, 'Oh Margot is playing Barbie, I know what that is', but our goal is to be like, 'Whatever you're thinking, we're going to give you something totally different – the thing you didn't know you wanted.'"

The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' star is hoping to provoke "thoughtful conversation" with the film.

Margot said: "Now, can we truly honour the IP and the fan base and also surprise people? Because if we can do all that and provoke a thoughtful conversation, then we're really firing on all cylinders."