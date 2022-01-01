Kim Kardashian demanded Blac Chyna be kept off of Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Kim Kardashian once demanded Blac Chyna be kept off of Keeping Up with the Kardashians after she allegedly attacked her brother Rob Kardashian in late 2016.



The reality star took to the witness stand in Los Angeles on Tuesday as part of Chyna's defamation trial against the Kardashian family, who she has accused of sabotaging her career by getting the spin-off show Rob & Chyna cancelled after one season.



During her testimony, Kim said she had no memory of trying to cancel the spin-off but acknowledged that she didn't want Chyna to appear on the main show, abbreviated to KUWTK, after the model was allegedly violent towards her then-fiancé Rob in December 2016.



"I will not go into a toxic work environment," Kim said of her refusal to work with Chyna, who occasionally appeared on KUWTK before the incident, reports The Associated Press. "On my own show, I have the power to do that."



The 41-year-old testified for an hour and spent much of that time stating, "I don't remember". She was presented with a series of text messages she sent in late 2016 and early 2017 and said she didn't recall sending them. However, she acknowledged that one text sent to a producer at Bunim Murray, which produces both shows, sounded like something she would write.



"I think we all need to take a break from filming at this point until we figure out what's going on. She is not going to be on our show," the text read. "So if you guys are going to film with Rob and Chyna, and then you are going to lose the Kardashians and Jenners."



The beauty mogul said she and her family didn't have the power to cancel Rob & Chyna but were able to withhold their own participation in KUWTK. She stated, "I have a right as a cast member to say we really need a break."



Her sister Khloé Kardashian also testified on Tuesday and some of her emails were presented in court. She said she wanted to protect Rob from Chyna's "outrageous" and "violent" behaviour and added, "We were all considering not being a part of such toxicity."



According to TMZ, Khloé allegedly sent an email to an executive at the E! network expressing her concern that Chyna was bad for the family's brand. In another email, she allegedly wrote, "We are even considering not moving forward with our show if theirs continues, that's how strongly we feel this is damaging to our family."



Kim and Khloé are the defendants in Chyna's lawsuit along with their mother Kris Jenner and half-sister Kylie Jenner. Kris and Kylie have already testified. The trial continues.