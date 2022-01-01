Megan Fox reflects on conversations she's had with children about gender identity

Megan Fox has candidly discussed the conversations she's had with her children regarding gender identity.



In an interview for the April 2022 issue of Glamour U.K., the Jennifer's Body actress reflected on her nine-year-old son Noah's desire to wear dresses and the ways in which she is supporting her three children as they navigate growing up with famous parents.



"Noah started wearing dresses when he was about two, and I bought a bunch of books that sort of addressed these things and addressed a full spectrum of what this is," she told the publication. "Some of the books are written by transgender children. Some of the books are just about how you can be a boy and wear a dress; you can express yourself through your clothing however you want. And that doesn't even have to have anything to do with your sexuality. So from the time they were very young, I've incorporated those things into their daily lives so that nobody feels like they are weird or strange or different."



Megan also shares Bodhi, eight, and Journey, five, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.



And she noted that she sends her children to a school with like-minded parents and teachers, and tries to limit their exposure to the public eye in order to protect them from bullies.



"So far, we've done a really good job and we maintain their innocence in a lot of ways, but I know I can't protect them forever, though I do have a child that suffers. So I have a lot of worries about that, because I just wish that humanity was not like this. Although my kid is so brave and my child is so brave and I know that they've chosen this journey for a reason. It's just hard as a mom," the 35-year-old concluded.