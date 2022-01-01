Jason Sudeikis had no idea Olivia Wilde would be served custody papers at CinemaCon

Jason Sudeikis had "no prior knowledge" that his ex-fiancée Olivia Wilde would be served custody papers during her CinemaCon presentation on Tuesday.



The actress/director took to the stage in Las Vegas to promote her upcoming movie Don't Worry Darling and unveil exclusive footage at CinemaCon, the annual trade show for movie theatre owners.



While onstage, Olivia was handed a manila envelope from a person in the audience and had a look at the papers inside before carrying on with her presentation, leaving many wondering what it contained. It was subsequently confirmed that the actress had been served legal papers relating to a custody matter involving her and Jason's two children.



A spokesperson for the Ted Lasso actor insisted that he did not know when or where the legal papers would be delivered to his ex.



"(He) had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner," the spokesperson said, reports Deadline.



While onstage at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, the Booksmart director was approached by a person from the front row who slid the envelope - which was marked "personal and confidential" - across the front of the stage toward her. She asked, "This is for me?" before picking it up and retrieving the paperwork inside. After a quick scan, she remained professional and continued to discuss her movie with the envelope in her hand.



CinemaCon executives said they didn't know how the process server - who hand-delivers notifications of impending legal processes - gained access to the event.



"We have never in the history of the convention had an incident where a delegate has approached the stage who was not authorized to be there. In light of this incident, we are reevaluating our security procedures to ensure the safety of all our attendees," Mitch Neuhauser, Managing Director of CinemaCon, said in a statement.



Olivia and Jason, who were together between 2011 and 2020, are parents to Otis, eight, and Daisy, five.