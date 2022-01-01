Randy Jackson admits American Idol judges 'missed a bit' eliminating Jennifer Hudson

Randy Jackson has conceded the American Idol judges eliminated Jennifer Hudson from the TV show far too early.

The singer/actress rose to fame in 2004 as a finalist on the third season of the singing competition show, eventually placing seventh.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Randy admitted he and fellow judges Paula Abdul and Simon Cowell made an error in not spotting Jennifer's talent.

"I feel like we missed a little bit on Jennifer Hudson, even though she's gone on to do well. I felt like we missed a bit on Tamyra Gray. Tamyra was such a great singer, and such a great talent," he told the outlet. "I always think there's some that we miss on - I mean it's tough, you're not going to get them all. You only really need one per season."

Jennifer has gone on to win two Grammy Awards and an Academy Award for her performance in 2006 musical Dreamgirls, while Tamyra finished fourth place on the first season of the show in 2002, and went on to pursue an acting career.

As for Randy's top memories of the show, on which he served as a judge from 2002 until 2013, he pinpointed the moment Kelly Clarkson was named the winner of the first season.

"I mean I'm like - I'm sitting there at the finale like, 'All these people voted? She's singing great. She's singing A Moment Like This. I really felt it in that moment, that it was going to work," he smiled.