Rob Kardashian claims relationship with Blac Chyna was toxic 'from day one'

Rob Kardashian testified in court on Wednesday that his relationship with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna was "toxic" from the very start.

The 35-year-old began dating the model, real name Angela White, in January 2016 and within months they got engaged and announced they were expecting their first child, Dream, now five. They split in early 2017 and their reality show Rob & Chyna was subsequently cancelled after one season.

Chyna believes that the show was scrapped after the Kardashian family painted her as a violent person and the defamation trial between her and the Kardashian-Jenners is currently ongoing in Los Angeles.

Her former ex-fiancé Rob took to the witness stand on Wednesday and claimed he was at "the lowest point" of his life when he met Chyna via Instagram and that they never really loved each other.

"It wasn't real love," he said, reports People. "It wasn't a real type of love or we'd have been married. I didn't want to be married to someone like that. It was a toxic relationship and nothing I'd want my daughter to see, or how I was raised, or how my father raised me. It was a toxic relationship from day one."

According to ET Canada, he also said, "Fights and arguing, me sleeping in the car in the driveway, waiting to get into the home... Strangling someone, beating someone, that's not a family. That's not love to me."

However, he noted that he cared for Chyna because they shared a child, saying that Dream "wasn't born out of spite" and that he tried to make the relationship work "as long as I could" for the sake of their daughter.

At the centre of the trial is an explosive fight involving Chyna and Rob in December 2016. Chyna allegedly tried to strangle him with a phone-charging cord and put an unloaded gun to his head. Last week, she insisted she was simply playing around.

Rob testified that it was "not a playful attack" and declared "she tried to kill me". He claimed she was drinking alcohol and taking drugs the night of the incident and also "landed several blows" on his body with a six-foot metal rod.

They split after the fight but reconciled shortly after. They broke up for good in February 2017.

The trial continues.