Andrew Garfield taking break from acting

Andrew Garfield is taking a break from acting to be "a bit ordinary for a while".



The British actor has been working non-stop over the past year, with his films The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Tick, Tick... Boom! and Spider-Man: No Way Home all being released in 2021. He also spent months on the awards campaign trail in the run-up to the Oscars in late March as a Best Actor nominee before going on to promote his new TV show Under the Banner of Heaven.



In an interview with Variety about the limited series, Garfield revealed that he's taking time off from acting so he can rest, recalibrate, and figure out what to do next.



"I'm going to rest for a little bit," he shared. "I need to recalibrate and reconsider what I want to do next and who I want to be and just be a bit of a person for a while. Because as you know, that is a washing machine, that awards season... I need to just be a bit ordinary for a while."



In Under the Banner of Heaven, Garfield portrays a Mormon detective investigating a brutal murder. He explained to Variety that the cast had to let loose off-set to cope with the dark material.



"I think it was actually a necessity for us to have game nights and go into nature and hike and you know, swim and dive and lakes and dance and eat good food so that we could really come back and fully give ourselves (to the work)," he explained. "We had to keep on taking care of ourselves so that we can take care of the story."



Garfield's IMDb page lists his only upcoming project as Luca Guadagnino's TV remake of Brideshead Revisited, but the director announced in an interview with Fantastic Man magazine this month that the show has been shelved.