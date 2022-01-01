Miles Teller was hungover on first day of flight training for Top Gun: Maverick

Miles Teller turned up with a hangover on his first day of flight training for Top Gun: Maverick.

The actor plays trainee pilot Lieutenant Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw in the upcoming movie, the sequel to Tom Cruise's 1986 classic Top Gun.

Reflecting on the preparation process for the highly anticipated project during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night, Miles explained that he didn't get off to a great start.

"I had a wedding the night before I had to do all of this flight training, and I was like, 'Ah, I'll just have one or two light beers 'cause I've got this flight training tomorrow,'" he recalled. "Cut to, I barely make it in time for the flight training. I'm so hungover. You could not think of anything you'd want to be doing less than bombing manoeuvres and barrel rolls. And you're just like, 'I'm such an idiot.'"

Miles kept details of the plot under wraps, but noted that he enjoyed working alongside Tom, who reprises his role as test pilot and instructor, Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell.

But he did reveal that he plays the piano during one scene of the film.

"I played piano when I was growing up, and so, I just said right off the bat, 'I'm going to do this myself, I won't need a double.' It's tough," the 35-year-old smiled.

Top Gun: Maverick, also starring Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer, is set to hit U.S. cinemas on 27 May.