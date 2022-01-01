James Corden announces departure from The Late Late Show

James Corden is leaving The Late Late Show.



The British actor/comedian, who has hosted the show for more than seven years, announced on Thursday that he has renewed his contract for one more year. Corden, who took over from Craig Ferguson, will have hosted the show for eight and half years by his last episode.



"I've signed for one more year of the show, and this will be my last year hosting The Late Late Show," James told the studio audience while taping Thursday's edition of the show.



Tearing up, he continued, "When I started this journey, it was always going to be just that - it was going to be a journey, an adventure. I never saw it as my final destination, and I never want this show to overstay its welcome. I always want to love making it.



"I really think in a year from now that will be a good time to move on to see what else is out there... We are all determined to make this the best year we have ever had. We are going to go out with a bang."



James warned fans that "there'll be tears, so many tears" because "this has been the hardest decision I've ever had to make. I never took this for granted, ever."



In an interview with Deadline, the 43-year-old explained that he has been thinking about leaving for a long time.



"It's been it's a really hard decision to leave because I'm so immensely proud of the show," he said. "I'm thrilled to be extending (for a year). I always thought I'd do it for five years and then leave, and then I stayed on. I've really been thinking about it for a long time, thinking whether there might be one more adventure."