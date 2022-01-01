Tom Cruise reveals title for new Mission: Impossible blockbuster

The title of the new 'Mission: Impossible' film has been revealed.

Paramount unveiled the first look at the latest movie in the Tom Cruise-led franchise at CinemaCon with the star himself confirming that the flick is called 'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One'.

Cruise was introduced by Paramount chief Brian Robbins as "the hardest-working and most daring performer in Hollywood".

The 'Top Gun' star was not present at the event in Las Vegas, but he delivered a "special message" while hovering above a canyon in South Africa.

Tom said: "Hey everyone. Wish I could be there with you. I'm sorry for the extra noise. As you can see, we are filming the latest installment of 'Mission: Impossible'."

The movie's director Christopher McQuarrie then instructed Cruise that it was time to go. Before flying off, the 59-year-old actor introduced a first look at the movie's trailer before his other upcoming project 'Top Gun: Maverick' was shown in full.

Tom said: "Let's all try to have a great summer. See you at the movies!"

'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One' is due to be released in July 2023 with 'Dead Reckoning Part Two' following in 2024.

Insiders have claimed that Cruise – who plays agent Ethan Hunt in the blockbusters – is planning some of the "biggest and most expensive stunts to date" for the eighth movie.

A source said: "Tom doesn’t do anything by halves and just like 'Mission: Impossible 7', the eighth film is going to be absolutely huge. No expense has been spared for this production.

"Tom and the team have flown to Limpopo, in South Africa, for filming and have set up a huge base there. He is staying in Hoedspruit, and has been flying the 400-mile round-trip for filming by helicopter most days."