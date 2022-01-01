Judge denies Blac Chyna's request to re-do testimony in trial against Kardashians

A judge has denied Blac Chyna's request to re-do the testimony she gave during her trial against the Kardashian-Jenner family.

The reality star's legal team argued that the 33-year-old had been too upset to testify clearly after she was shown a nude photograph of herself while on the witness stand last week. The image was posted by her former fiancée Rob Kardashian on social media in 2017 after they had split up.

Regarding his ruling, Chyna's lawyer Lynne Ciani told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Gregory W. Alarcon on Thursday, "I emphatically insisted that the naked photo not be presented to the plaintiff."

According to Insider, Judge Alarcon said both parties had agreed the intimate photo could be used as an exhibit to be privately shown to Chyna and not the jury. Ciani replied that she had never agreed to the "emotionally triggering" picture being shown to her client.

He also noted that Chyna had already testified for a total of 11 hours.

Chyna is suing the Kardashian-Jenner family for $100 million (£80 million) for loss of earnings, past and future, for allegedly conspiring to get her reality show Rob & Chyna cancelled after one season.

At the end of the trial on Thursday, both legal teams presented their closing arguments and Judge Alarcon reminded the jury to consider each defendant - Kris and Kylie Jenner and Kim and Khloé Kardashian - separately and assess their alleged role in Rob & Chyna's cancellation individually.

Page Six reports that he told the jurors to also consider that Chyna might have hidden her financial situation as she didn't provide any form of income documentation for the case.

The jurors began their deliberations on Thursday.