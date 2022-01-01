Ellen DeGeneres thanks viewers after she tapes final episode of talk show

Ellen DeGeneres thanked viewers for their long-running support after she filmed the final episode of her talk show on Thursday.



The comedian took to Instagram to share a picture of her sitting on her usual white armchair on the talk show's set, and in the caption, she reflected on how times have changed since the programme launched in September 2003.



"Today we taped the final episode of The Ellen Show which airs on May 26th," she began the caption. "When we started this show in 2003, the iPhone didn’t exist. Social Media didn’t exist. Gay marriage wasn’t legal. We watched the world change, sometimes for the better, sometimes not.



"But whatever was happening, my goal was always for the show to be a place where we could all come together and laugh for an hour. Being invited into your lives has been the greatest privilege of my life and has brought me incredible joy. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you."



The 64-year-old announced in May 2021 that the show would be coming to an end after almost 20 years in May 2022.



Ellen has assembled a star-studded line-up for her final show, with guests including former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Garner, Zac Efron, Channing Tatum, Gwen Stefani, Serena Williams, Adam Levine, David Letterman, Diane Keaton, and Ellen's wife Portia de Rossi. It will air on 26 May.