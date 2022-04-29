Priscilla Presley praises 'outstanding' Elvis biopic

Priscilla Presley has lauded the new 'Elvis' biopic.

The 76-year-old star, who was married to the King of Rock and Roll between 1967 and 1973, has seen Baz Luhrmann's new movie with Elvis' longtime friend Jerry Schilling and revealed that the pair were very impressed with Austin Butler's portrayal of the late music icon.

In a Facebook post on Friday (29.04.22), Priscilla said: "It is a true story told brilliantly and creatively that only Baz, in his unique artistic way, could have delivered. Austin Butler, who played Elvis is outstanding. Halfway through the film Jerry and I looked at each other and said WOW!!! Bravo to him…he knew he had big shoes to fill. He was extremely nervous playing this part. I can only imagine (sic)"

Priscilla also shared her memories of Elvis' manager Colonel Tom Parker, who is played by Tom Hanks in the film.

She wrote: “What a character he was. There was two sides to Colonel, Jerry and I witnessed both.

"The story, as we all know, does not have a happy ending. But I think you will understand a little bit more of Elvis’ journey, penned by a director who put his heart and soul and many hours into this film.”

Footage of the movie was screened at CinemaCon in Las Vegas this week and Butler revealed how he tried to capture the "humanity" of the star in the picture.

The 30-year-old actor said: “The main thing I set out to find was his humanity. He’s one of those individuals that has been lifted up to such an iconic status that he’s almost superhuman."